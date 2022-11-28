Lynn Haven light display is back, and is taking donations to help the community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For one Lynn Haven resident, the holiday season is all about the lights.

“This is something I think about literally 24 hours a day,” David Price, creator of the light display, said.

Price has been putting on a free light show for the community for several years now. All you have to do is drive to 1306 Vermont Avenue, turn off your headlights, and watch the show.

“The neighbors love it. Everybody has really good feedback about the show. It is just being a part of their family traditions is what it is all about for me,” Price said.

The light show isn’t just set up overnight. Price said he missed several days of work just to get it up and running this year.

“I started October 1st putting everything out. It took me about a month and a half or so, roughly. Took a lot of time off of work to get everything set up,” Price said.

Price launched his light show the Friday after thanksgiving, which was right on schedule.

But with the holiday light cheer comes an even bigger meaning for Price.

He has partnered with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for the third year in a row to take toy donations for Project 25, as well as nonperishable items for the Angel Pantry.

“We truly enjoy being able to give back to the American people. With the economy like it is nowadays, a lot more people need help. There are a lot more families out there struggling,” Price said.

Even though the light show only lasts until January 1st, Price says he will collect donations year-round if people want to drop them off.

“It is a donation that we will always take in even throughout the year, so they are more than welcome to come by here or take their donations to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. It is going to go to the right place,” Price said.

Speaking of donations, the Bay Area Jeep Association stopped by to support Price on Sunday, and they did not come empty-handed.

“This is one of those special moments to bring us all together as a community and have the fellowship for paying it forward and doing the right thing for Christmas,” Johnothan Jones, with the Bay Area Jeep Association, said.

So pick a night to see the lights and bring a donation to help spread holiday cheer to those who need it most.

This year’s theme for the light show is America. Price told NewsChannel 7 he wanted to honor our military members and first responders who sometimes don’t get to make it home for the holidays.

The light show will run every night through January 1st. Price said it will run till around 10 p.m. on weekends but will end a little earlier during the week.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.