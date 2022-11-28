Merry Main Street kicks off

The holiday spirit can be felt in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs during December.
The holiday spirit can be felt in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs during December.(WJHG/WECP)
By Claire Jones
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday spirit can be felt in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs during December.

The annual Merry on Main Street Mistletoe Market event kicked off Saturday at 3 p.m. and went on until 9 p.m. It was the first Saturday of the event. It will continue every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. until its final day on December 17.

Despite the dreary weather, local and out-of-town vendors set up along Baldwin Avenue to share their products, most of them hand-crafted, and to help get the town in the holiday spirit.

Food, live music, homemade gifts, and decorations, among many other items, are available to shoppers. Glenn Phillips, co-owner of Toddler Rockers, said he’s thankful to be back out at a small market after many were shut down during the pandemic.

“Post- COVID, it’s great because you get all the kids that come out, the grandparents come out,” Phillips said. “Everyone’s coming out to the little markets. And it’s great, it’s wonderful to see everybody.”

Another vendor said opportunities like this event are perfect for small businesses to get out into the community.

”Make a little money, make new friends,” Mike Lear, co-owner of Country Tan’s Bakery, said. “And just enjoy the holiday season.”

If you’d like to learn more about the Merry on Main Street event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Williams and Rebecca Cosby.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash.
Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash
Local business owners celebrate Small Business Saturday by hosting a pop-up market in Panama...
Small Business Saturday Pop-up Market
beach home for the holidays
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas with beach home for the holidays
Police had a "person of interest" in custody after two small children were found in a Bronx...
Police: 2 young children stabbed to death in NYC apartment

Latest News

Chipola Men
Chipola Men
Sorry Dan
Sorry Dan
Lynn Haven light display is back, and is taking donations to help the community.
Lynn Haven light display is back, and is taking donations to help the community
The City of Panama City Beach is promoting the arts through its SeeLife Project.
SeeLife 2 Project transitions into second phase