Merry Main Street kicks off

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday spirit can be felt in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs during December.

The annual Merry on Main Street Mistletoe Market event kicked off Saturday at 3 p.m. and went on until 9 p.m. It was the first Saturday of the event. It will continue every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. until its final day on December 17.

Despite the dreary weather, local and out-of-town vendors set up along Baldwin Avenue to share their products, most of them hand-crafted, and to help get the town in the holiday spirit.

Food, live music, homemade gifts, and decorations, among many other items, are available to shoppers. Glenn Phillips, co-owner of Toddler Rockers, said he’s thankful to be back out at a small market after many were shut down during the pandemic.

“Post- COVID, it’s great because you get all the kids that come out, the grandparents come out,” Phillips said. “Everyone’s coming out to the little markets. And it’s great, it’s wonderful to see everybody.”

Another vendor said opportunities like this event are perfect for small businesses to get out into the community.

”Make a little money, make new friends,” Mike Lear, co-owner of Country Tan’s Bakery, said. “And just enjoy the holiday season.”

