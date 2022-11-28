Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. We’ll stay pretty much clear throughout the day today with just a few fair-weather clouds through the midday.

Temperatures are starting out on the cool side in the upper 40s to mid 50s from inland to the coast. You’ll want to grab a light jacket for the early morning today. But be sure it’s something you can shed as we warm up quickly. We’ll reach the 70s by late morning with highs today pushing the mid 70s for most. Our mild conditions continue for much of the early week forecast with highs in the 70s through Wednesday.

However, we’ll be tracking a new frontal system through the Southeast by midweek. Rain chances will go on the rise Tuesday night and become likely by Wednesday.

Some storms are expected in this next batch of rain. It’s possible a few may be severe with damaging winds, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Once this system passes through by Wednesday night, temperatures will cool down for Thursday and Friday. We’ll see lows slide down into the 40s and highs barely make the low 60s on Thursday to upper 60s on Friday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with pleasant highs reaching the 70s after a cool start. Your 7 Day Forecast has another quiet day tomorrow with a bit of cloud cover increasing ahead of increasing rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday.

