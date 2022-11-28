Mosley Drama presents Elf, the Musical

By Alex Joyce
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Drama Club is hosting a Christmas musical for the whole family to enjoy.

Elf, The Musical will hit the stage this weekend at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center.

Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. with the last show happening Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

You can buy tickets early at the Mosely Drama Department box office website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Williams and Rebecca Cosby.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Police had a "person of interest" in custody after two small children were found in a Bronx...
Police: 2 young children stabbed to death in NYC apartment
A police officer fatally shot a man early Sunday while conducting a wellness check at a home in...
Officers: Wellness check leads to fatal shooting in Florida
Local business owners celebrate Small Business Saturday by hosting a pop-up market in Panama...
Small Business Saturday Pop-up Market
If you have any information that could help investigators identify the subjects, please contact...
Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

Latest News

Christmas Tree Decorating with Kirby Holt
Christmas Tree Decorating with Kirby Holt
Christmas Tree Decorating with Kirby Holt part 3
Christmas Tree Decorating with Kirby Holt part 3
Christmas Tree Decorating with Kirby Holt part two
Christmas Tree Decorating with Kirby Holt part two
Coffee Chat with Tips on Saving Money this Cyber Monday part two
Coffee Chat with Tips on Saving Money this Cyber Monday part two