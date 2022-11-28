Mosley Drama presents Elf, the Musical

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Drama Club is hosting a Christmas musical for the whole family to enjoy.

Elf, The Musical will hit the stage this weekend at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center.

Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. with the last show happening Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

You can buy tickets early at the Mosely Drama Department box office website.

