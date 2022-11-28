SeeLife 2 Project transitions into second phase

By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One project in particular is helping Panama City Beach’s art community grow.

The SeeLife Project began in 2021 when eleven statues of dolphins and sea turtles were placed around the area.

The Panama City Beach City Council voted to continue the project for another year during the summer.

However, it’s being called SeeLife 2 this year.

“We want to grow the arts and culture in Panama City Beach,” Helen Ferrell, chairman of the PCB Public Art Committee, said. “I think it’s very vital. So, including the kids and getting them excited about what we’re doing is very important.”

Officials with the SeeLife Project also say art helps bring a positive economic impact to Panama City Beach.

“It is a massive economic engine that can be used in a community to drive more businesses and create a more prosperous community,” Ferrell said.

City leaders said 10 designs were recently selected from 25 entries.

The project is now in its second phase of being completed.

“We had people submit drawings, and then our committee went through the drawings and picked out the ones we felt would be good for the community and would be something different,” Ferrell said. “It’d be something people could really be proud of.”

You can also expect to see some different marine creatures on display.

“We want to have them all over the beach so that we can do scavenger hunts and get people to take their pictures in front of them,” Ferrell said.

It’s all in an effort to make the area more colorful one sculpture at a time.

Project organizers said the 10 sculptures should be revealed in front of city hall within the next three months.

