Sunday Evening Forecast

Warm temps and mostly sunny skies tomorrow and Tuesday
Sunday Evening Forecast 11/27/22
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday evening!

It’s going to be a clear and somewhat cooler evening tonight across the Panhandle, with lows falling into the 50′s by sunrise. Some fog may develop in inland areas with dewpoints in the 40′s and 50′s. Monday will be another picture-perfect day in Northwest Florida with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the low 70′s. Slightly more cloud cover develops for Tuesday with moisture building from southeasterly winds. High temperatures reach the mid 70′s. A line of storms will move through the Panhandle during the mid-day hours Wednesday with much cooler temperatures moving in behind the associated cold front.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

