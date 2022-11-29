Army Bronze star display back in rightful hands

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A piece of local history that had been missing for decades is finally home. All thanks to the efforts of local businessman Allan Branch who reached out to Panama City manager Mark McQueen and people on Facebook to find the owner.

Something lost is now something found for the son of Army Master Sergeant Jasper Black, and it was found while a business owner in downtown Panama City was doing some renovating.

The honorable award was given to Master Sergeant Jasper Black who served more than 37 years in the military, including in wwii. he received the bronze star medal for his heroic actions during a night attack by Japanese forces in the Philippine’s on June 15, 1945.

The bronze star had been missing for decades, but now it is in the hands of his son, William Black

“He was a good man a good sergeant a good dad and I appreciate this,” said Black. “It will be a family heirloom, it will be passed on to some of my nephews, so I’ll make sure they’ll honor it and honor him and to remember him.”

William got the call at 7:30 Sunday night from city manager Mark McQueen saying the medal had been found.

It wouldn’t have been found if not for Allan Branch who buys and remodels downtown buildings in Panama City.

“We just purchased the building at 436 Harrison Avenue about a week and a half ago,” said Branch. “Last Sunday my son and I were cleaning the building out just initially and out the corner of my eye I saw this display, it looked kind of important, so we pulled it out and dusted it off.”

Branch says the display was just sitting on a pile of debris and he has no idea how it ended up there.

“it was Just sitting on the top covered in dust this is an open-air building so rain and humidity and cold air has been going through it for decades so I’m glad it’s still preserved nothings lost on it,” said Branch.

Now black says he’ll never let out of his sight.

“It’s a great day and from an army guy this really means a lot to me personally to see this continue to show that legacy of service,” said Mark McQueen.

The building where the medal was found is being redeveloped into the Mashburn building.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.