Bronze Star Medal from WWII is found in Downtown Panama City building

PANAMA CITY, Fla.

Something lost is now something found for the son of Army Master Sergeant Jasper Black.

It was found by a business owner in Downtown Panama City

“We purchased the building at 436 Harrison avenue about a week and a half ago and last Sunday me and my son were cleaning it out and out of the corner of my eye, I saw this display it looked kind of important so we pulled it out and dusted it off,” said local business owner Allan Branch.

He said the display was just on a pile of debris and he has no idea how it ended up there.

“Just sitting on the top covered in dust it’s an open-air building so rain dust and the cold have been going through it for decades so I’m glad it’s still preserved nothing’s lost on it”

After reaching out to Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen and posting a picture on Facebook Branch found out who the Bronze star medal belonged to.

The honorable award was given to MSG(R) Jasper Black who served more than 37 years in the military, including in WWII.

He received the Bronze Star Medal for his heroic actions during a night attack by Japanese forces in the Philippine Islands on June 15, 1945.

But the medal had been missing for decades. Now it is in the hands of his son, William Black.

“Good man a good sergeant a good dad and I appreciate this.... it will be a family heirloom it will be passed down to some of my nephews so I’ll make sure they’ll honor it and honor him and to remember him.”

William got the call at 7:30 Sunday night from Mcqueen, who is a retired Army Major General saying the medal had been found.

“It’s a great day and from an army guy this really means a lot to me personally to see this continue to show that legacy of service”

Now Black says he’ll never let out of his sight.

