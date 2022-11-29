Crash on Highway 98, lanes cleared
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - All westbound lanes of Highway 98 were closed on Tuesday morning after a traffic crash in Santa Rosa Beach.
According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at Goldsby Road, and roads were blocked until 9:51 a.m.
Deputies say South Walton Fire District was on scene and FHP was notified.
We’ll have the latest on the accident as we learn more.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.