Crash on Highway 98, lanes cleared

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - All westbound lanes of Highway 98 were closed on Tuesday morning after a traffic crash in Santa Rosa Beach.

According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at Goldsby Road, and roads were blocked until 9:51 a.m.

Deputies say South Walton Fire District was on scene and FHP was notified.

We’ll have the latest on the accident as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.