Family mourns teen killed in stabbing; 14 and 16-year-old charged

Jayson McGraw's mother says he had just graduated from high school in the spring.
By Amanda Alvarado and Andrew LaCombe
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - A family is dealing with unimaginable grief after authorities say an 18-year-old died of a stab wound he suffered early Monday morning.

Two teens, 14 and 16 years old, have been arrested and charged with murder, WSAZ reported.

This spring, Jayson McGraw’s family celebrated his graduation from West Portsmouth High School.

“He was starting his journey into becoming a man very responsibly and very, very eager,” McGraw’s mother Latoya Cave said.

Cave said her son wanted to work as a heavy machine operator and do lots of traveling.

“Jayson was the youngest of my three children and the only boy I had,” she said. “He wore his heart on his sleeve, and if he loved you, he loved you really hard.”

The sheriff said someone called 911 just after 1 a.m., saying his friend had just been stabbed. When emergency responders arrived, they found McGraw lying on the ground.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

“I got robbed of my whole baby,” Cave said. “I’m going to miss having my son. I will never get to speak to my baby again.”

The sheriff said the two youths who ran from the stabbing scene were found and arrested.

“It shouldn’t happen to anybody,” said Clint Askew, McGraw’s uncle. “It shouldn’t have happened the way it happened. These kids are growing up crazy down here, and everyone knows it.”

Askew says McGraw felt more like a son.

“I’m just never going to be able to speak to him again, and that is so crushing,” he said.

Cave is not commenting at this time on the case itself or the two young suspects charged.

The sheriff said more charges may be filed later.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel......
Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say
Shawn Williams and Rebecca Cosby.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Lynn Haven light display is back, and is taking donations to help the community.
Lynn Haven light display is back, and is taking donations to help the community

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown Tuesday with, from left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
Biden hosts congressional leaders on lame-duck sprint
Walton County Sheriff’s Office was on scene of a traffic crash at Highway 98 at Goldsby Road in...
Crash on Highway 98, lanes cleared
Shoppers exit a Claire's accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the...
US consumer confidence falls in November for 2nd month
Biden meets with congressional leaders
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a...
US bat species devastated by fungus now listed as endangered