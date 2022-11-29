Hot Holiday Toys

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you find yourself wandering the isles this gift-giving season, experts are here to help.

Thousands of toys are evaluated every year on play value, actual value, and quality to see which ones make it to the year’s hottest toys list.

James Zahn from The Toy Insider says, “If there was one word to encapsulate the vibe we’re getting across the board, its tradition.”

The list includes toys for a variety of ages from barnyard play sets to controllable rockets. Others featured on the list include culinary adventures with Disney Junior Alice’s Wonderland Bakery and Alice Doll set and construction tasks for the older kiddos with K’Nex Cyber X: C10.

Zahn advised to follow the golden rule and buy early as everything is at risk of selling out.

Watch the video attached to hear Zahn’s enthusiasm on finding the perfect toy.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel......
Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say
Shawn Williams and Rebecca Cosby.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Lynn Haven light display is back, and is taking donations to help the community.
Lynn Haven light display is back, and is taking donations to help the community

Latest News

Find Out What Made This Year's Hottest Toy List
Find Out What Made This Year's Hottest Toy List
army bronze star found
Bronze Star Medal from WWII is found in Downtown Panama City building
Mashburn Building Bronze Star
Mashburn Building Bronze Star
Walton Jail Substance Abuse Program
Walton Jail Substance Abuse Program