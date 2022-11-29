Hot Holiday Toys

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you find yourself wandering the isles this gift-giving season, experts are here to help.

Thousands of toys are evaluated every year on play value, actual value, and quality to see which ones make it to the year’s hottest toys list.

James Zahn from The Toy Insider says, “If there was one word to encapsulate the vibe we’re getting across the board, its tradition.”

The list includes toys for a variety of ages from barnyard play sets to controllable rockets. Others featured on the list include culinary adventures with Disney Junior Alice’s Wonderland Bakery and Alice Doll set and construction tasks for the older kiddos with K’Nex Cyber X: C10.

Zahn advised to follow the golden rule and buy early as everything is at risk of selling out.

Watch the video attached to hear Zahn’s enthusiasm on finding the perfect toy.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.