Local Jeepers are spreading Christmas cheer

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Area Jeep Association is inviting everyone out for a Christmas parade this Saturday at A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven.

Jeepers will begin staging at 7:00 a.m. and the parade will take off at 9:00 a.m.

As the jeeps go by, participants will throw the famous rubber ducks and candy to kids watching.

For more information on the event, you can visit the Bay Area Jeep Association’s Facebook page.

