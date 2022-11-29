Monday Evening Forecast

Big storms will move through the south Tuesday and Wednesday
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a more humid night tonight with lows in the 50s. Watch for patchy dense fog by Tuesday morning. On Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be E/SE at 5-10 mph. A line of storms... some of which may be severe will move through NWFL starting Wednesday morning. Right now it appears this will be a Level1/Marginal severe risk. That means there will be about a 5% chance of severe weather being reported within 25 miles of any point. Cooler, and less humid weather return by Thursday with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid 60s. Warmer and sunnier weather begins to return starting Friday and through the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

