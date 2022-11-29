Time Travel Tuesday

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along a few clips that is sure to take you back.

This week’s segment featured clips from a local science fair, summer days laying out by the pool, and even mystery clips Hudson needs help identifying.

As always, if you recognize anyone or any of these events feel free to give Hudson a call at (850) 785-3364.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel......
Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards traveled across country to the home of a teenager he...
Man accused of ‘catfishing’ teen before killing her family, police say
Shawn Williams and Rebecca Cosby.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Lynn Haven light display is back, and is taking donations to help the community.
Lynn Haven light display is back, and is taking donations to help the community

Latest News

Local Jeepers are spreading Christmas cheer
Walton County Sheriff’s Office was on scene of a traffic crash at Highway 98 at Goldsby Road in...
Bicyclist hit on Highway 98
Find Out What Made This Year's Hottest Toy List
Hot holiday toys
Find Out What Made This Year's Hottest Toy List
Find Out What Made This Year's Hottest Toy List