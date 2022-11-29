Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a foggy start for most away from the coast this morning. Those along the coast may not have fog but a healthy dose of low-level clouds for the morning. The fog may be thick in spots along the I-10 and Hwy20 corridors or surrounding areas. Give yourself a little extra time to anticipate slower travels for the Morning Commute inland.

The added moisture has prevented us from cooling off too much, especially in coastal locations. But low 50s inland will have you reaching for a jacket to start your day, some on the coast may want one before 9am. We’ll warm up pleasantly into the afternoon and you’ll be able to shed the jackets even inland by mid-morning. Highs today return to the mild mid 70s this afternoon.

Attention turns to the west later this afternoon as some scattered showers or thunderstorms may fire up out of the southerly flow off the Gulf. You may catch one of these scattered showers or thunderstorms late in the day if you’re west of Hwy79 in the Panhandle. Otherwise, most will have to wait for a likely batch of storms by Wednesday morning. It’s possible a few may be severe with damaging winds, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Once this system passes through by Wednesday night, temperatures will cool down for Thursday and Friday. We’ll see lows slide down into the 40s and highs barely make the low 60s on Thursday to upper 60s on Friday.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies after a foggy start for most inland, highs near 75. There’s a chance for rain in the late afternoon for areas west of Hwy79. Better rain chances arrive on your 7 Day Forecast for tomorrow morning with a gusty line of storms expected to pass through.

