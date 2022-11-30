Area scores and highlights for Monday, November 28th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Juco Basketball/Mens

Florida Coastal Prep 44 Gulf Coast 143

High School Soccer/Boys

Bozeman 1 Walton 7

High School Soccer/Girls

Marianna 8 Gadsden 0

High School Basketball/Boys

Freeport 38 Bethlehem 61

Holmes 52 Malone 48

High School Basketball/Girls

St. John Paul 21 Altha 29

North Bay Haven 32 South Walton 68

Straughn 30 Paxton 34

