Area scores and highlights for Monday, November 28th
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Juco Basketball/Mens
Florida Coastal Prep 44 Gulf Coast 143
High School Soccer/Boys
Bozeman 1 Walton 7
High School Soccer/Girls
Marianna 8 Gadsden 0
High School Basketball/Boys
Freeport 38 Bethlehem 61
Holmes 52 Malone 48
High School Basketball/Girls
St. John Paul 21 Altha 29
North Bay Haven 32 South Walton 68
Straughn 30 Paxton 34
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.