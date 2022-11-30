Bay District students sheltering in place during tornado threat

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As severe weather continues to threaten the area, Bay District Schools students are sheltering in place.

The district sent the following message to parents:

“As the threat of severe weather moves through our county, our schools are sheltering in place as needed to ensure the safety of students and staff. No students can be checked out during this time frame but please be assured we’re doing all we can to keep everyone safe. Thank you for your continued support and encouragement and we hope this severe weather threat moves through Bay County quickly and without impact.”

