Come celebrate Christmas with the whole family at the Panama City Christmas Parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Jaycees want to help you kick off the Christmas season with a parade that’s fun for the whole family.

Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. parade participants will begin at Tommy Oliver Stadium and make their way through downtown.

The event’s theme is “Jingle Bell Rock.” Proceeds from the parade will go to support Tender Love and Care PPEC.

Randy Windham, Chairman of the parade, asks visitors to arrive early to get a prime viewing spot. He also asks those attending to proceed with caution and stay on the curb.

Watch our interview with Randy above to learn more about the parade.

