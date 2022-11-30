Controversial Oxford Home gets annexed into Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City is no stranger to Oxford Homes.

“We’ve got three Oxford Houses in the neighborhood,” a concerned resident said. “Oxford Houses are full of alcoholics,” another resident said.

City Commissioners voted to annex a parcel of land from the County into the City at Tuesday’s meeting.

It just so happens that the property is an Oxford Home.

“An annexation is just based upon, is it contiguous, does it make sense in our master planning, is this something we want to have jurisdictional control over?” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “Those are the elements we’re really looking for in an annexation. What is not considered is whether or not it’s a home for drug rehabilitation or it isn’t.”

The property was also zoned residential.

“What we saw today was some neighbors who were upset about the current usage,” Street. “What we were actually receiving from the request is can it be annexed into the city, and are we going to make it an R1 designation?”

NewsChannel 7 reached out to those in charge of the Oxford Home. However, those who responded to us said they weren’t at liberty to talk about the decision made at Tuesday’s meeting.

The property will also use the City’s water and sewer lines.

Commissioners said they are holding a workshop in January to talk about the various uses that can take place in residential neighborhoods.

The public is invited to participate in it.

The exact date and time are still in the works.

