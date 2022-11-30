Four arrested in connection to two overdose deaths

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four people have been arrested for Manslaughter in connection to two people who died from a fentanyl overdose.

In a news release, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested the four people on Tuesday.

Officials said on April 12, 2022, BCSO responded to Bayhead Road in reference to a suspected overdose. The first victim was transported to a local hospital but ultimately passed away. An autopsy revealed that at the time of his death he had a level of 10.1 ng/ml of fentanyl in his postmortem blood. A level of 3 ng/ml is enough to be fatal.

BCSO officials said investigators spoke with a woman that was with the first victim at the time of the overdose. Sabrina Dempsey, 45, stated she had purchased fentanyl from George Myers and then had sold the fentanyl to the victim. Investigators were able to determine that Dempsey did have a conversation with Myers prior to the incident and Myers had stated he was at her house with the fentanyl.

Deputies then questioned George Myers who stated he had purchased fentanyl from Job Justin and subsequently sold the fentanyl to Sabrina Dempsey. George Myers, age 35, of Campflowers Road, was charged with Manslaughter in the death of the first victim. Also charged in this death was Job Justin, 36, of June Avenue, Panama City, and Sabrina Dempsey, 35, of E. Bayhead Court.

BCSO officials said Criminal Investigations was able to connect Myers and Justin to another overdose death that occurred on the same day of April 12, 2022, at a residence on Campflowers Road. Officials said Myers sold some of the fentanyl he had purchased from Job Justin to Thomas Shuff, who took half the fentanyl and then sold the other half to the second victim. About 30 minutes after this, a 911 call was made to BCSO reporting a possible overdose. Thomas Shuff was transported to a local hospital and survived. A few hours later, another 911 call was made, and the second victim was found unresponsive and not breathing. She was declared deceased by Bay County EMS. After autopsy on the second victim, a toxicologist determined “the fentanyl concentration was sufficient to cause the death in the absence of the other substances” and fentanyl was the main contributing factor relating to the victim’s death.

BCSO said George Myers stated to investigators in a sworn statement he had sold the fentanyl to Thomas Shuff after purchasing it from Job Justin. A search warrant was done on Justin’s home. During an interview, Justin stated he “gave” the fentanyl to George Meyers.

Meyers and Justin now face an additional charge of homicide-negligent manslaughter in the death of this second victim. Thomas Shuff, 31, of Alpine Way, Panama City was charged with homicide-negligent manslaughter in the death of the second victim only.

