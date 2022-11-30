Mrs. Claus encourages spectators at Millville Christmas Parade

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 Today welcomed a visitor from a little farther north than normal.

Mrs. Claus from the North Pole joined the team to invite viewers young and old to The Annual Millville Christmas Parade for Children.

Characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Minions, the Paw Patrol gang, and Power Rangers will be in attendance as well and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The festivities will be kicking off this Friday at 10 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to come early and bring blankets, lawn chairs, and your Christmas spirit.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walton County Sheriff’s Office was on scene of a traffic crash at Highway 98 at Goldsby Road in...
Bicyclist hit on Highway 98
JCSO generic photo
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, County Commissioners resolve dispute
Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel......
Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach
army bronze star found
Bronze Star Medal from WWII is found in Downtown Panama City building
Shawn Williams and Rebecca Cosby.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Latest News

Millville Christmas Parade with Mrs. Claus part two
Millville Christmas Parade with Mrs. Claus part two
Millville Christmas Parade with Mrs. Claus
Millville Christmas Parade with Mrs. Claus
Stay safe while decorating
Stay safe while decorating
Stay safe while decorating
Staying Safe While Decorating