Mrs. Claus encourages spectators at Millville Christmas Parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 Today welcomed a visitor from a little farther north than normal.

Mrs. Claus from the North Pole joined the team to invite viewers young and old to The Annual Millville Christmas Parade for Children.

Characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Minions, the Paw Patrol gang, and Power Rangers will be in attendance as well and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The festivities will be kicking off this Friday at 10 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to come early and bring blankets, lawn chairs, and your Christmas spirit.

