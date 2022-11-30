Morning storms and tornadoes cause problems for NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downed trees and powerlines, power outages, and other damage was reported Wednesday morning in Northwest Florida.

Holmes County has experienced nearly 600 power outages according to Poweroutage.us. That was as of around 10 a.m.

A tree and powerlines were reported down on Munson Highway in Walton County.

Several people reported a water spout on Panama City Beach and send imagery.

