Panama City Commissioners vow to spend City’s money wisely

11/29/22 Panama City Commission Meeting
11/29/22 Panama City Commission Meeting(Allison Baker)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners say they are keeping a closer eye on how the City’s money is being spent.

They voted to transfer around $455,000 from the City’s General Fund into the City’s Community Development Fund at Tuesday’s meeting.

The Community Development Fund helps pay for various city projects.

Commissioners said the money they transferred will help support the Friends of After School Assistance Program.

All of this is happening after the former Community Redevelopment Director was charged with embezzling an estimated $470,000 from the ASAP Program.

“This is all about cleaning up the books and making sure we’re doing everything right for the City of Panama City, said Commissioner Josh Street. “I do expect there’s going to be more to follow.”

Commissioners said they will continue to ensure money is being spent appropriately.

