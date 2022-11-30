Panama City possibly redistricting wards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are looking at possibly redistricting some of the wards because of population changes after Hurricane Michael.

Based on the 20-20 census, the average number for each ward should be more than five percent over or under the average number.

However, according to the recent report, Ward 2 is 20 percent below the average or ideal number.

Every ward should have around 8,240 people, however ward two has only 6,614.

The topic will be brought back to the table December 13.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.