Panama City possibly redistricting wards

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are looking at possibly redistricting some of the wards because of population changes after Hurricane Michael.

Based on the 20-20 census, the average number for each ward should be more than five percent over or under the average number.

However, according to the recent report, Ward 2 is 20 percent below the average or ideal number.

Every ward should have around 8,240 people, however ward two has only 6,614.

The topic will be brought back to the table December 13.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walton County Sheriff’s Office was on scene of a traffic crash at Highway 98 at Goldsby Road in...
Bicyclist hit on Highway 98
JCSO generic photo
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, County Commissioners resolve dispute
Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel......
Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach
army bronze star found
Bronze Star Medal from WWII is found in Downtown Panama City building
Shawn Williams and Rebecca Cosby.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Latest News

Stay safe while decorating
Stay safe while decorating
Stay safe while decorating
Staying Safe While Decorating
Panama City Possibly Redistricting Wards
Panama City Possible Redistricting
Bay gets home win over Arnold Tuesday
Bay gets home win over Arnold Tuesday