PHOTO: Man wanted for alleged fraud, officials asking for help

The Bay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly...
The Bay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly responsible for a theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is wanted in Callaway after deputies say he could be responsible for a theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man who visited a local business in Callaway, where the suspect allegedly stole a wallet from the business, and attempted to use the victim’s bank card at two other establishments in Panama City on 23rd Street.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please call Investigator Patrick Crawford at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-248-2178.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walton County Sheriff’s Office was on scene of a traffic crash at Highway 98 at Goldsby Road in...
Bicyclist hit on Highway 98
pc new vibe
Downtown Panama City changing its vibe
JCSO generic photo
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, County Commissioners resolve dispute
Morning storms and tornadoes cause problems for NWFL

Latest News

Come get all the spring enrollment information you need at Gulf Coast State College's Super...
Super Saturday at Gulf Coast State College
Come get all the spring enrollment information you need at Gulf Coast State College's Super...
Super Saturday at Gulf Coast State College
Morning storms and tornadoes cause problems for NWFL
PCB Water Spout