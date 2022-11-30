PHOTO: Man wanted for alleged fraud, officials asking for help

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is wanted in Callaway after deputies say he could be responsible for a theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man who visited a local business in Callaway, where the suspect allegedly stole a wallet from the business, and attempted to use the victim’s bank card at two other establishments in Panama City on 23rd Street.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please call Investigator Patrick Crawford at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-248-2178.

