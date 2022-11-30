Stay safe while decorating

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While decorations are going up, don’t let them take you down.

Experts say there is a wide range of injuries that occur during the holiday season. Everything from sprained ankles falling off step ladders to series electrical shocks.

So, some things to remember when setting up Santa are to pay attention to the weather. Check wind and rain conditions. If using a ladder or stepstool, put it on stable ground.

Then when it comes to lights, check that any wires are not frayed or broken and look at extension cords and outlets. Don’t overload an outlet or power source either.

For more tips to keep safe, watch the video attached.

