A stormy morning gives way to a pleasant afternoon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s going to be an active morning on radar with an early batch of showers passing through right now. But a stronger squall line will pass through during the morning. Heavy rains and gusty winds will accompany this band of rain as it passes through.

The rain is expected to start up in our Western Counties by 6 or 7am and exiting our area to the east by noon down along the Forgotten Coast. It won’t rain in your neighborhood during that whole period. A couple hours worth of rain can be expected through that time.

Otherwise, it’s very mild and muggy out the door today with most getting started in the upper 60s to low 70s. Dress comfortably but keep a jacket handy if you’ll be out later into the afternoon or evening as we’ll cool down a bit. Our warmest part of the day will likely be during the morning hours.

Once the storms pass through, a northerly wind will draw in some drier and cooler feeling conditions for the rest of the day. For most, we’ll go from the humid lower 70s this morning to the drier upper 60s in the afternoon and it’ll be a noticeable change of air mass in the cooler feeling direction.

The cooler air continues to filter in overnight and we’ll wake up with some in the 30s inland to low 40s on the coast by Thursday morning. Highs tomorrow under sunny skies only reach the low 60s! But it’s a brief cooldown as temperatures rebound into the 70s by Friday afternoon and we’ll get even warmer into the mid 70s over the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, a line of strong storms will pass through during the morning clearing out to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs today will occur largely in the morning with low to mid 70s, followed by a less humid upper 60 to near 70 degree “cooler” feeling afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast will have a blast of cooler air in store for Thursday but temperatures rapidly rebounding into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.