Super Saturday at Gulf Coast State College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring enrollment is underway at Gulf Coast State College and Executive Director, Recruitment & Community Relations, Jason Hedden, stopped by to say that it is not too late.

This Saturday, Gulf Coast State College is hosting its Super Saturday where representatives from offices all over campus will be there to answer any questions.

Hedden said this one stop shop event can help students apply, register for classes, get help with financial aid applications, and much more.

If your New Year’s resolution is to attend Gulf Coast State College, click the video attached to learn more.

