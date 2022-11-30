Tillary Johnson is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tillary Johnson has only spent 2 years at Mosley but has spent a life time on the court where everything just clicks.

”Basketball for me is something that pushes me actually to do better in school.” Johnson told me. “To motivate me because I know I got a game. So really sports have pushed me to be where I’m at and the grades I have.”

With a 3.9 GPA, she obviously knows what success looks like that’s because she doesn’t know how to fail.

”Probably just not willing to fail.” says Mosley girls basketball head coach Adam Johnson. “You know for her, she faces some difficulty she’ll put the extra hours in, she’ll put the extra effort in, she’ll study, she’ll reach out.” While Tillary kills it in the classroom, she says it’s something she really has to work at “So motivation for me in the classroom for me more is paying attention.” she says.

But for basketball, ball is life “Basketball has always been something that, I’ve just loved it so I’ve never really had to motivate myself to do it.”

Tillary has been a player that has always played up in her age group, meaning she’s had a lot of good mentors to learn from. “On the basketball court I’ve really taken leadership in almost everything I’ve done. It’s been something I grew up doing.” “She got to be molded by good leaders.” adds coach Johnson. “She’s been around good players, be molded by those leaders and see what it takes to be a leader. For this being her senior year, it’s kind of like she finally gets that opportunity.” With this being her senior year, she’s looking to use that experience and be the Dolphin’s head honcho. “Build these young girls, we have a lot of young girls this year. So, to build them up and be a leader and somebody they can look up to and help. I still want them to know they can look up to me and count on me and be there when they need it.” Tillary doesn’t know yet if she wants to play ball at the next level so this year she’s looking to make each basket count. Tillary says she’s hoping to study construction management in college, and follow in her father’s footsteps in the construction business. Newschannel7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.