All aboard the Jingle Bell Express

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Come one, come all to the Jingle Bell Express in Panama City. For the first three weekends in December, visitors can encounter a free magical experience for the whole family to enjoy.

Destination Panama City and Bayway team up to provide carolers, cookies, and a free ride to all visitors.

Beginning this weekend, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Express will have multiple stops at the Panama City Center for the Arts and in St. Andrews.

The stops will give visitors a chance to see all the Christmas wonder around town including parades, shops, and lights.

For more information, you can visit the Jingle Bell Express Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.