All aboard the Jingle Bell Express

By Alex Joyce
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Come one, come all to the Jingle Bell Express in Panama City. For the first three weekends in December, visitors can encounter a free magical experience for the whole family to enjoy.

Destination Panama City and Bayway team up to provide carolers, cookies, and a free ride to all visitors.

Beginning this weekend, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Express will have multiple stops at the Panama City Center for the Arts and in St. Andrews.

The stops will give visitors a chance to see all the Christmas wonder around town including parades, shops, and lights.

For more information, you can visit the Jingle Bell Express Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pc new vibe
Downtown Panama City changing its vibe
Fentanyl poisoning death at Walton County Bachelor Party leads to arrest on murder charges
Fentanyl poisoning death at Walton Co. Bachelor Party leads to arrest on murder charges
Jalen Kitna, 19, is seen in an Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Florida Gators quarterback charged with possession of child porn
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four individuals for Manslaughter in connection to...
Four arrested in connection to two overdose deaths
Morning storms and tornadoes cause problems for NWFL

Latest News

Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner, Melinda Cowart.
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
Melinda Cowart inspires her students.
This Week's Golden Apple Award Winner Is Melinda Cowart
Destination Panama City
Jingle Bell Express with Destination Panama City
Bringing Christmas joy into the studio.
Merry Mornings with Sarah Kirkland Marler Designs part three