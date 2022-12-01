Bay County Sheriff’s Office continues Holiday Home Check service

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is working around the clock offering its Holiday Home Check service to give travelers peace of mind.

Mike Morris is a Sergeant at Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Crime Prevention Officer for the west end of the county. He says the home inspections are very thorough.

“What I do is I come out to their property like this house, do a full walk around, take a look on the inside of the home, make sure everything is secure,” said Morris. “Just want to make sure windows are secure, all the doors are closed, everything looks as it should look. We want to go around back of the house or apartment or whatever area I’m looking at and make sure nothing is disturbed and I also talk to neighbors.”

If the home seems tampered with, deputies reach out to the homeowner immediately.

The Holiday Home Check is offered all year round, but as many people prepare for holiday traveling and begin to receive Christmas deliveries to their doorsteps, the demand for an extra set of eyes is at an all-time high.

“It went from five to 10. I think we’re up to 45 now,” said Sergeant Morris. “It’s probably a good idea to have someone coming by and checking on your home several times throughout the week.”

If you are interested in signing up contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office or send an email to mike.morris@bayso.org. You will need to provide you address, phone numbers and the dates that you will be away from home.

