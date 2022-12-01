Blontstown Prepares for State Semifinal Game with Hawthorne

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coach Greg Jordan and his Tigers get set for their 14th game of the season. This one in the 1A-Rural classes state semifinal round.

That game comes Friday night on the road at Hawthorne, in the Gainesville area. The Tigers on the practice field this afternoon in advance of that. They are 9-4 on the season, and making it to this point with playoff wins over Wewahitchka, Port St. Joe and Sneads. The combined score in those wins, 115 to 27. The game with St. Joe was close, the other two blowouts.

So all that has the Tigers, getting set to hit the road for the game Friday at 10-0 Hawthorne, to take another shot at yet another goal!

“Our kids have been working extremely hard all year. And we talked about, that was one of our goals was to be region champions. And to do that we had to advance into the third round. And we did that and accomplished our goal last week and we’re in the final four. And they re-seed the final four now, so we’re the four seed going to Hawthorne. So having a good week of practice so far and we’re looking forward to the trip this week.”

The Tigers in the playoffs for a 14th consecutive season, this their 4th state semifinal appearance in that span. The program’s won three state titles, with those coming in 73-76 and 77.

This also a third consecutive postseason road trip but Jordan says his team is ready wherever they are.

“We’ve just been playing who’s on our schedule. It’s nice to play at home. But you know, a road game, we just load up the bus and go and play. And the kids enjoy playing the game of football. And we’re really playing our best football at this time of year. That’s what we talked about early was trying to peak at the right time of the year. And I think our kids are doing that.”

We’ll have more Tiger coverage throughout the week.

