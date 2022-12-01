Chilly sunshine ahead for NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning. We’ll get the day going with plenty of sunshine. We need it to help with the chilly start this morning!

Temperatures out the door are in the upper 30s inland to 40s on down to the coast. Wear some warm pants and a heavier jacket today or dress in layers. We won’t warm up too much heading into the day ahead as a northeasterly breeze keeps us seasonally chilly today. We’ll make it into the 50s for lunch, and struggle to reach the low to mid 60s for afternoon highs under mainly sunny skies.

The good news is this chill doesn’t last for too long. We’ll have one more chilly night with 40s returning tomorrow morning. But mostly sunny skies and highs into the low 70s will feel great for our Friday afternoon and much more seasonal for the second day of December tomorrow.

The weekend holds more mild conditions as we’ll warm up our lows into the 50s and afternoon highs reach the mid 70s under mostly to partly sunny skies.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with a chilly northeasterly breeze. Highs today only reach the low to mid 60s for an hour or two this afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has another chilly morning on Friday but returning to the 70s by the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.