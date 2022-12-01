Christmas decor with Sarah Kirkland Marler Designs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 Today is getting festive while bringing in some Christmas cheer to the studio.

Sara Marler, owner of Sarah Kirkland Marler Designs, brought everything she needed to brighten up the place. She showed viewers how to make different styles of garland for different areas of the home including the front door, staircase, and mantle. Marler also explained how to make that perfect easy bow and even how to utilize every pic from a piece of garland.

To contact Sarah Kirkland Marler Designs, find her on Facebook here. To gain more insight into these festive designs, watch the videos attached...

