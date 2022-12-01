Destin’s new mayor plans to bring new ideas, fresh perspective

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destin has a fresh new face at the helm. Bobby Wagner was elected as Mayor in November.

He may be new to the office, but he’s not new to the community.

“I think desire, passion, and just ambition and tenacity is what this position is all about,” Wagner said. ”It’s been an honor to have been a part of this community for 10 years as a small business owner, non-profit director, and to now have this title and really try to effect change and continue to try and grow Destin for the residents.”

Mayor Wagner is only 28 years old, but he told NewsChannel 7 he’s ready to grow along with the city.

“I think for me moving forward in this position, I will be learning and growing as much as I’m hoping all the citizens do as we take this journey together,” Wagner said.

Along that journey, he wants to not only improve Destin’s roads and beach accessibility, but also create a town center that will become the heart of the city.

“We are trying to create a town center for locals to have and for tourists to visit, but with our culture and our values in mind,” he said.

Another major goal of his is to protect the nature in the area.

“The land is the reason we all came here,” said Wagner. “Whether you’re in your fifth or sixth family generation of living here, or you moved here last month I guarantee you came here for the crystal-clear water, the sugary sand. If we lose that, we lose the magic of Destin.”

The mayor said he is an advocate for not just the land, and the people of Destin, but for Floridians all across the panhandle.

