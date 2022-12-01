Internet Safey and Drug Awareness Workshop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with First Baptist Church to help keep families safe and informed with an internet safety and drug awareness workshop.

Brandon Phillips with First Baptist Church said they saw a need in the community and wanted to work toward a solution. The event is for anyone wanting to get involved, but it is catered toward parents and guardians of children using the internet and other screens.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. December 7 at First Baptist Church located at 640 Grace Ave Panama City.

Watch the video attached for more information.

