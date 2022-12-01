Kidcam visits Holy Nativity

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Smith was invited to speak to 6th graders at Holy Nativity in Panama City on Wednesday. The kids got a big dose of weather... first by seeking shelter in the hallway during a tornado warning and then with Chris talking about the water cycle, making rain, making cloud, and even showing the kids his pet tornado. Thanks for your hospitality! Check out the video of the kids that aired at 5 and 6pm.

