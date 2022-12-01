Kidcam visits Holy Nativity

Chris Smith spoke to 6th graders
Chris Smith visits Holy Nativity
Chris Smith visits Holy Nativity(WJHG)
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Smith was invited to speak to 6th graders at Holy Nativity in Panama City on Wednesday. The kids got a big dose of weather... first by seeking shelter in the hallway during a tornado warning and then with Chris talking about the water cycle, making rain, making cloud, and even showing the kids his pet tornado. Thanks for your hospitality! Check out the video of the kids that aired at 5 and 6pm.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walton County Sheriff’s Office was on scene of a traffic crash at Highway 98 at Goldsby Road in...
Bicyclist hit on Highway 98
pc new vibe
Downtown Panama City changing its vibe
Morning storms and tornadoes cause problems for NWFL
Jalen Kitna, 19, is seen in an Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Florida Gators quarterback charged with possession of child porn
Fentanyl poisoning death at Walton County Bachelor Party leads to arrest on murder charges
Fentanyl poisoning death at Walton Co. Bachelor Party leads to arrest on murder charges

Latest News

Young Destin Mayor
Holiday Home Checks
Holiday Home Checks
Holmes Half Cent Hospital Follow-Up
Meth Awareness Day