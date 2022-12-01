Local Christmas trees selling fast despite higher prices

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Boys and Girls Club Christmas tree lot in Panama City is now on its second round of trees.

They sold out of the first 600 that were delivered just last week.

Now the group is working on the next 500 that went on sale Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon they had sold 250 of those.

Apparently, inflation isn’t holding back the Christmas spirit locally... representatives say they had to raise prices this year... but the trees are still flying off the lot.

“People still want to be in the Christmas spirit,” said Boys and Girls Club board member. “They might be saving their pennies in different areas but everybody wants a Christmas tree for Christmas.”

Cullen says they expect all the trees to be gone by this Friday.

The Boys and Girls Club tree lot is located across the street from The Bill Cramer car dealership on 23rd St.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.