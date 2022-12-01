New details on treatment for Alzheimer’s disease

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For those affected by Alzheimer’s disease, there are many ups and downs when it comes to potential treatment.

However, long-awaited trial data on one potential treatment is causing drugmakers to say there is potential in this course of action.

Phase three results suggest that at 18 months, patients were associated with less cognitive decline and a higher clearance of amyloid, a protein associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. Babak Tousi from the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health says, “This medication, if it is approved, is going to be for very early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. I try to emphasize that’s for somebody who’s still independent in activities of daily living.”

Watch the video attached to learn more on the study and why safety concerns still remain.

