Panama City veteran gets Christmas Holiday Light surprise

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas came a little earlier for the Haight family. Their whole yard has been transformed into a holiday display.

“I’m really surprised,” said Eric Haight.

The whole family was so surprised when they got to see their new holiday decorated home.

“I was surprised and a little bit embarrassed and I was a little bit embarrassed, but I was mostly surprised I was like wow what’s going on,” said Haight.

Florida Power and Light and the Veterans of Foreign Wars made it happen. Spending countless hours planning the special day.

FPL even used one of its bucket trucks to hang lights and volunteers helped turn the Haights home into a winter wonderland.

“We got going around 3 o’clock this afternoon so a lot of planning all the ordering and supplies and coordinating the volunteers,” said Shane Boyett.

They did this all to honor Eric Haight a Marine Veteran in Panama city.

“Well, this all about supporting our local hero’s Eric gave so much to us he went overseas, and he fought for our country so we could enjoy the freedoms that we have today, so this is really all about Eric and his family today,” said Boyett.

A Christmas display with everything from lights to candy canes and even a blow-up military Santa.

“The VFW is really happy to participate and collaborate with this event,” said Michael Taft. “it’s really important to recognize our veterans and also active-duty military and help those families where we can, and this is an excellent opportunity to recognize the family.

FPL even made the display energy efficient, so it doesn’t put a burden on the family.

“The scene going on behind me we have the newest technology in lights so your led bulbs the candy canes that are surrounding the sidewalks are powered by solar charged batteries,” said Boyett. “We didn’t want to put that burden on the homeowner of having to power the lights, so these are really super-efficient lights.”

Now the family can admire their new holiday light display.

