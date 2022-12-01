Panhandle recognized World AIDS Day 2022

The Panhandle is joining together on World AIDS Day to bring awareness to treatment and...
The Panhandle is joining together on World AIDS Day to bring awareness to treatment and prevention option of HIV/AIDS, as well as spotlighting those who have lost their lives or continue to live with the disease.(Gray TV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON/OKALOOSA Co., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - World AIDS Day is recognized around the globe, to commemorate those lost to HIV and those currently living with it. It also serves as a reminder for HIV prevention, protection, and treatment options, and the Panhandle is lending a hand.

In a press release Thursday, Walton County and Okaloosa County Department of Health announced the day’s theme as “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV”, which encouraged the public to eliminate barriers that are halting the end of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

“World AIDS Day is an opportunity to inform the public of the programs and services available for HIV prevention and treatment” said Holly Holt, Health Officer, DOH-Walton. “We provide HIV testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis and treatment through our clinic services and AIDS drug assistance programs in our efforts to protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.”

“Today we have more HIV treatment, testing and prevention options than ever before,” said Elizabeth Smith, Health Officer, DOH-Okaloosa. “DOH-Okaloosa offers multiple forms of no-cost HIV testing, including at-home HIV test kits.”

For more information, you can visit the Know Your HIV Status website, or call 1-800-FLA-AIDS, or 1-800-352-2437. You can also visit FloridaHealth.gov for any Panhandle Health Department information.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pc new vibe
Downtown Panama City changing its vibe
Fentanyl poisoning death at Walton County Bachelor Party leads to arrest on murder charges
Fentanyl poisoning death at Walton Co. Bachelor Party leads to arrest on murder charges
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four individuals for Manslaughter in connection to...
Four arrested in connection to two overdose deaths
Jalen Kitna, 19, is seen in an Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Florida Gators quarterback charged with possession of child porn
Panama City Commissioners annexed a new Oxford Home.
Controversial Oxford Home gets annexed into Panama City

Latest News

Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner, Melinda Cowart.
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
Come one, come all to the Jingle Bell Express in Panama City. For the first three weekends in...
All aboard the Jingle Bell Express
Melinda Cowart inspires her students.
This Week's Golden Apple Award Winner Is Melinda Cowart
Destination Panama City
Jingle Bell Express with Destination Panama City