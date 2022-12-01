Panhandle recognized World AIDS Day 2022

WALTON/OKALOOSA Co., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - World AIDS Day is recognized around the globe, to commemorate those lost to HIV and those currently living with it. It also serves as a reminder for HIV prevention, protection, and treatment options, and the Panhandle is lending a hand.

In a press release Thursday, Walton County and Okaloosa County Department of Health announced the day’s theme as “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV”, which encouraged the public to eliminate barriers that are halting the end of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

“World AIDS Day is an opportunity to inform the public of the programs and services available for HIV prevention and treatment” said Holly Holt, Health Officer, DOH-Walton. “We provide HIV testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis and treatment through our clinic services and AIDS drug assistance programs in our efforts to protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.”

“Today we have more HIV treatment, testing and prevention options than ever before,” said Elizabeth Smith, Health Officer, DOH-Okaloosa. “DOH-Okaloosa offers multiple forms of no-cost HIV testing, including at-home HIV test kits.”

For more information, you can visit the Know Your HIV Status website, or call 1-800-FLA-AIDS, or 1-800-352-2437. You can also visit FloridaHealth.gov for any Panhandle Health Department information.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.