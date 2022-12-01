Point South Marina is now open

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -South Port Marina at Port St. Joe is finally open.

The St. Joe company said this is a major milestone representing a complete rebuild and rebranding following the destruction of the original Port St. Joe Marina by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

”We are just super excited. I have been with the company now for two years and we have been in this construction phase, and I am glad that it is coming to an end and that we are able to get operational. I am very excited about helping families get on the water and create memories together here in Port St. Joe,” Port St. Joe General Manager Preston Sutter, said.

The new marina has several features including a dry boat storage facility with 252 dry boat slips. The slips can accommodate boats up to 45 feet in length.

There is also a new outfitter shop, which is open seven days a week from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. The store not only has clothing and other merchandise but also includes drinks snacks and ice.

But there is still some ongoing construction. The St. Joe company says as improvements continue, they will be working to provide additional docks and 48 wet boat slips.

Those interested in keeping their boat at Point South Marina Port St. Joe can submit information to reserve a spot now in the brand-new boat barn or opt for one of 48 wet slips scheduled to become available in the marina basin in 2023.

Rates start at $17.50/foot/month for barn storage, with a 25-foot minimum.

For more information, or to discuss setting up an appointment time when we can accept your vessel, please reach out to our marina team at www.PointSouthMarina.com or call (850) 797-3489.

Sutter said there should be a grand opening sometime in March.

