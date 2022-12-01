Salvage Santa’s last sleigh ride

Mikes Jones, better known as Salvage Santa, fixes broken toys and bikes for kids in need. <br />(WJHG)(WJHG)
By Jessica Foster
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For more than 40 years, Mike Jones, also known as Salvage Santa, has been providing bikes to Panhandle children at Christmas. Jones collects new bikes and refurbishes old ones at his Panama City workshop. He then gives these bikes to children in need. This year will be the last for Salvage Santa. He’s closing up his workshop after the Christmas season to enjoy retirement.

Jones was named Salvage Santa by the late Joe Moore, who was a long-time anchor for NewsChannel 7. While reporting on the work Jones was doing, Moore came up with the Salvage Santa name, and it stuck.

Salvage Santa has been nationally recognized for his work. He retired from law enforcement and is now hanging this up as well. He said it was a tough decision, but he knew it was time.

Salvage Santa will sit down with Jessica Foster on NewsChannel 7 Today Friday morning to talk about his decision and what’s next. You can watch that live starting at 4:30 a.m.

