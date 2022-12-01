VIDEOS: Suspect leaves after fatal hit-and-run, police on lookout

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are asking the public’s assistance in finding a car allegedly involved in a hit-and-run.

According to officers, a call was made to the 500 block of East 23rd Street around 9 p.m. on Nov. 19 regarding a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Officials were told the first car that hit the person stopped and cooperated with police. A second car hit the individual as well while he was laying in the roadway and left.

The victim, Joshua Frazier, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

PCPD is asking for any information on the owner of the car that was captured in this surveillance video that evening.

You can call the department at 850-872-3100, or send anonymous tips via their Tip411 app.

