VIDEOS: Suspect leaves after fatal hit-and-run, police on lookout

The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident on Nov. 19th.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are asking the public’s assistance in finding a car allegedly involved in a hit-and-run.

According to officers, a call was made to the 500 block of East 23rd Street around 9 p.m. on Nov. 19 regarding a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Officials were told the first car that hit the person stopped and cooperated with police. A second car hit the individual as well while he was laying in the roadway and left.

The victim, Joshua Frazier, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

PCPD is asking for any information on the owner of the car that was captured in this surveillance video that evening.

The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident on Nov. 19th.

You can call the department at 850-872-3100, or send anonymous tips via their Tip411 app.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pc new vibe
Downtown Panama City changing its vibe
Fentanyl poisoning death at Walton County Bachelor Party leads to arrest on murder charges
Fentanyl poisoning death at Walton Co. Bachelor Party leads to arrest on murder charges
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four individuals for Manslaughter in connection to...
Four arrested in connection to two overdose deaths
Jalen Kitna, 19, is seen in an Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Florida Gators quarterback charged with possession of child porn
Panama City Commissioners annexed a new Oxford Home.
Controversial Oxford Home gets annexed into Panama City

Latest News

Lookout for Hit-And-Run Suspect
Lookout for Suspect Involved in Hit-And-Run
PCPD Hit-And-Run Suspect
PCPD Suspect Vehicle Involved in Hit-And-Run
Mike Jones, better known as Salvage Santa, fixes broken toys and bikes for kids in need. <br...
Salvage Santa’s last sleigh ride
BCSO and First Baptist Church are teaming up to help keep families safe with this workshop.
Internet Safey and Drug Awareness Workshop