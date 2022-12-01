This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Danielle McLemore is a dual enrolled senior at Wewahitchka High School and Gulf Coast State College in Panama City.

Although a great student, Danielle’s passion lies in playing the piano.

“I’ve been playing since I was in 1st grade,” McLemore said. “And I won a few, not won but placed really high in some competitions.”

In her first year of her church’s fine arts competition, Danielle received the superior award.

“Well it was my first year doing fine arts,” McLemore said. “I was in the 7th grade. And I played River Flows In You at districts and they asked me to showcase it. And it was really exciting.”

When she’s not playing the piano, Danielle can be found doing other things she loves. Like reading.

“And I really like The Picture of Dorian Gray and Tess of the d’Urbervilles, which my english teacher recommended me,” McLemore said.

She also spends time volunteering in her church.

“I help in the nursery and I play keyboard on the worship team,” McLemore said. “And I’m a barista.”

Now in her senior year, Danielle already has plans for the future.

“I plan to finish my AA at Gulf Coast and then go to another university,” McLemore said.

Congratulations to this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week, Danielle McLemore.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.