Wednesday Evening Forecast

Colder air briefly returns to NWFL
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the wake of some rough weather Wednesday morning with several reports of damage as well as several waterspouts we are now seeing colder air briefly return to NWFL. For tonight skies will clear and lows will fall into the 30s inland with 40s at the coast. Winds will be North at 10-15 mph. On Thursday skies will be sunny and it will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will not be as cold Friday morning with lows in the 40s/50s. Highs will reach the 70s by Friday with humidity increasing as we head into the weekend.

Wednesday was the final day of hurricane season. We ended the 2022 season with 14 named storms, 8 of those being hurricanes, and 2 of those being major hurricanes.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

