By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The 13th Annual Bay County Christmas Tree Lighting took place Thursday evening at 5 p.m. The tree lighting is a way for the county to officially kick off the holiday season festivities.

The Bay High School choir entertained everyone with several classic holiday tunes.

The most magical moment on Thursday for the kids, was when Santa appeared right after the Christmas lights turned on. He came down the elevator and was ready to meet all the boys and girls in attendance.

Santa told NewsChannel 7 almost all the kids asked for the usual gifts, except for one who said he wanted trash bags for Christmas to help clean up. Santa said he was on the nice list for sure this year.

Besides holiday photos with Santa, there were also free cookies and hot chocolate.

But this holiday event was just one of many going on this week.

“We have the Millville Parade I believe that is in the morning, Lynn Haven has a Christmas parade Saturday. The Jaycees Christmas Parade is Saturday night we have those parades coming up.. great for kids. The Millville parade is for children. We haven’t done that one in several years because of the storm and COVID so I am glad to see that one back,” Tommy Hamm, Commissioner, Chairman. said.

The Millville Parade will be Friday at 10 A.M.

