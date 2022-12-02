Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, December 1st
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Basketball/Boys
North Bay Haven 51 Rutherford 78
Liberty 49 Tallavana 38
South Walton 67 Niceville 53
Marianna 65 Malone 46
Paxton 72 Laurel Hill 40
Ponce De Leon 43 Poplar Springs 60
High School Basketball/Girls
Covenant Chr. 23 W. Florida Baptist 56
Vernon 43 Cottondale 47
Ponce De Leon 46 Poplar Springs 26
North Bay Haven 56 Sneads 25
Baker 19 Rocky Bayou 40
Holmes 36 Walton 27
High School Soccer/Boys
Port St. Joe 2 Mosley 2
Escambia 2 South Walton 2
Niceville 2 Fort Walton Beach 0
North Bay Haven 2 Walton 1
Arnold 1 Bay 4
High School Soccer/Girls
Mosley 2 Navarre 1
Marianna 0 Port St. Joe 0
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.