Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, December 1st

By Braden Maloy
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Boys

North Bay Haven 51 Rutherford 78

Liberty 49 Tallavana 38

South Walton 67 Niceville 53

Marianna 65 Malone 46

Paxton 72 Laurel Hill 40

Ponce De Leon 43 Poplar Springs 60

High School Basketball/Girls

Covenant Chr. 23 W. Florida Baptist 56

Vernon 43 Cottondale 47

Ponce De Leon 46 Poplar Springs 26

North Bay Haven 56 Sneads 25

Baker 19 Rocky Bayou 40

Holmes 36 Walton 27

High School Soccer/Boys

Port St. Joe 2 Mosley 2

Escambia 2 South Walton 2

Niceville 2 Fort Walton Beach 0

North Bay Haven 2 Walton 1

Arnold 1 Bay 4

High School Soccer/Girls

Mosley 2 Navarre 1

Marianna 0 Port St. Joe 0

