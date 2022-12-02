Bay County students gears up for parade after wheelchair adjustments

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County student is breaking barriers this holiday season.

Karsten Price is a seventh grader at Mowat Middle School and for the first time he will be marching with the school band, a dream he has had since last year.

At 18 months old he was diagnosed with a progressive neurological disorder that has forced him to become wheelchair-bound, making it nearly impossible to play his snare drum while maneuvering his wheelchair, until now.

“Before I only went to go watch and I didn’t get to play, but this year I’m excited because I get to play,” said Price.

Parents, teachers and staff reached out to wheelchair mobility company Numotion to devise a plan to make Price’s dream come true.

“It’s just an L-bracket with a 1-inch collar receiver on it to slide the drum mount down into it, to clamp it, we mounted it to Karsten’s foot box and that’s it. It was that simple,” said Numotion employee James Blair. “So, this allows the drum to be positioned in front of him while his mom will actually drive it for him during the parade.”

That “simple” adjustment has made a major difference for Price, who is now gearing up to march in the Lynn Haven Christmas Parade on Dec. 3rd.

Justina Winkler is Price’s mother. She says the opportunity is amazing because her son’s main goal is never to let his disability define him.

“You can look beyond his wheelchair and his disability,” said Winkler. “I’m just incredibly proud to see him pursue the things he wants to do even though sometimes it’s incredibly hard he just keeps on going.

Price will be with the Mowat Middle School band in the Lynn Haven Christmas parade this Saturday starting at 9 am.

