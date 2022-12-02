Bay County students gears up for parade after wheelchair adjustments

Mowat Middle School band students gears up to march for the first time after adjustments are...
Mowat Middle School band students gears up to march for the first time after adjustments are made to his wheelchair(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County student is breaking barriers this holiday season.

Karsten Price is a seventh grader at Mowat Middle School and for the first time he will be marching with the school band, a dream he has had since last year.

At 18 months old he was diagnosed with a progressive neurological disorder that has forced him to become wheelchair-bound, making it nearly impossible to play his snare drum while maneuvering his wheelchair, until now.

“Before I only went to go watch and I didn’t get to play, but this year I’m excited because I get to play,” said Price.

Parents, teachers and staff reached out to wheelchair mobility company Numotion to devise a plan to make Price’s dream come true.

“It’s just an L-bracket with a 1-inch collar receiver on it to slide the drum mount down into it, to clamp it, we mounted it to Karsten’s foot box and that’s it. It was that simple,” said Numotion employee James Blair. “So, this allows the drum to be positioned in front of him while his mom will actually drive it for him during the parade.”

That “simple” adjustment has made a major difference for Price, who is now gearing up to march in the Lynn Haven Christmas Parade on Dec. 3rd.

Justina Winkler is Price’s mother. She says the opportunity is amazing because her son’s main goal is never to let his disability define him.

“You can look beyond his wheelchair and his disability,” said Winkler. “I’m just incredibly proud to see him pursue the things he wants to do even though sometimes it’s incredibly hard he just keeps on going.

Price will be with the Mowat Middle School band in the Lynn Haven Christmas parade this Saturday starting at 9 am.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pc new vibe
Downtown Panama City changing its vibe
Fentanyl poisoning death at Walton County Bachelor Party leads to arrest on murder charges
Fentanyl poisoning death at Walton Co. Bachelor Party leads to arrest on murder charges
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four individuals for Manslaughter in connection to...
Four arrested in connection to two overdose deaths
Jalen Kitna, 19, is seen in an Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Florida Gators quarterback charged with possession of child porn
The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle...
VIDEOS: Suspect leaves after fatal hit-and-run, police on lookout

Latest News

13th Annual Bay County Christmas tree lighting.
13th Annual Bay County Christmas tree lighting
Holiday Golf Club renamed Legacy Golf Club.
Holiday Golf Club renamed Legacy Golf Club
The project was originally pushed back from 2018 to 2020 due to environmental permitting. But...
Latest on extending Gayle’s Trails in PCB
Warmer and more humid weather is on the way.
Thursday Evening Forecast