Carroll’s Cafe Serves Coffee For A Cause

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many Americans start their day with a cup of joe. At one South Walton Middle School, a cup of joe also includes a drop of joy.

For 8 years, Emerald Coast Middle School students in Ms. Donnita’s special needs class have kicked off the school day selling coffee to teachers.

“It started out as a little humble hot coffee kinda thing and then it blossomed into a cold coffee mixed coffee kinda thing,” said Tristian Beck, a teacher at Emerald Coast Middle School.

Donnita Carroll created the coffee bar as a fun and unique platform to learn skills. The kids serve hot coffee, iced coffee, and more; all for a good cause.

“All the money that we have here goes for paying for our field trips, and we also have a garden that we grow different greenery things for salad and things of that nature. The money goes to a blanket account that goes to many different things here in the classroom to make it run like a well-oiled machine,” Beck said.

Fundraising provides a pot full of opportunities for these students, but the real treat is watching their personalities blossom.

“You have a lot of different personalities, and you have a lot of different ways that they approach things...you have kids who are very outgoing, you have kids who are very bashful. and you have kids who are a nice middle ground where they are gonna start out shy and kinda open up. It’s good to get the kids interacting on a way that’s not with the people they see on a regular basis,” said Beck.

For Donnita, the coffee bar is about so much more than fundraising or learning. It’s a unique way for her to get to know her students.

“I love each and every one of their personalities. The love, the hugs, and just that, it doesn’t matter what you do they love you and they love what they’re doing,” said Donnita Carroll, a teacher at Emerald Coast Middle School. “Every single day, they bring me joy.”

